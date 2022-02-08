Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MANH. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.67.
Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $125.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.26. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.