Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MANH. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $125.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.26. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

