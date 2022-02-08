ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.17.
MANT opened at $78.83 on Friday. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47.
ManTech International Company Profile
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
