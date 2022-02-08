Maple Achieves Market Cap of $64.22 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $14.99 or 0.00034810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $64.22 million and $3.07 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00041887 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00106655 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,285,409 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.