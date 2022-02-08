Marathon Capital Management Acquires 2,171 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,191,776. The company has a market cap of $193.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

