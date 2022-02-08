Marathon Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 27.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 180.6% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 53,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 203.0% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.24. 92,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,984,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.17 and its 200 day moving average is $221.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

