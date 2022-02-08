Marathon Capital Management Boosts Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 26.3% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 189,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 32.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 110,370 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 304.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 262,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 197,295 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Blue Bird by 14.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 844,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $466.84 million, a PE ratio of -1,442.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.