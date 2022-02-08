Marathon Capital Management Buys 1,668 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 48.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,103 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.00. 379,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,425,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.62. The company has a market cap of $142.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

