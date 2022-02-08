Marathon Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 312.8% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 232,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 176,449 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,750,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,686,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,003.4% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.87. The company had a trading volume of 67,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,705. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average of $156.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

