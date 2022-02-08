Marathon Capital Management Sells 3,625 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.18% of Conduent worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Conduent during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Conduent during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 78,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $983.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

