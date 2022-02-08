Marathon Capital Management Takes Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 273,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,000. Identiv comprises 1.2% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 1.24% of Identiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Identiv by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Identiv by 193.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Identiv by 42.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Identiv alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $616,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $119,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,112 shares of company stock valued at $858,380. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,481. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $443.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Identiv Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.