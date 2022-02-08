Mark Asset Management LP Invests $6.05 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Doximity alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. upped their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of DOCS traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.70. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.