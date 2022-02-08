Mark Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mark Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.0% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

NFLX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.