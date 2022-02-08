Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MLM opened at $372.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $297.57 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.60.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

