Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:MLM opened at $372.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $297.57 and a 1-year high of $446.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.
