Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 31,689 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 148.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Heartland Express worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 50.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 67.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 147,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

