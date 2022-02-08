Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 17,800 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Model N worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODN. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.07 million, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.03.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

