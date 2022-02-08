Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 146.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,300,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 79,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.