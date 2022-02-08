Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 49.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGR opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $55.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGR. Mizuho lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

