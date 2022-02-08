Martingale Asset Management L P Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.19% of Business First Bancshares worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

BFST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Drew C. Brees acquired 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,293 shares of company stock valued at $515,426 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

