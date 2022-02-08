Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.26% of Marvell Technology worth $130,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

