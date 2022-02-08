MASQ (MASQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88,472.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. MASQ has a total market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $88,472.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MASQ has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.04 or 0.07070946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,192.79 or 1.00364645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00052031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00054281 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006336 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,478 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.