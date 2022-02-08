Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.
Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $172.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.58.
In other news, CEO John R. Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Chandler acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Matrix Service Company Profile
Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.
