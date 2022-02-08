Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $172.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CEO John R. Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Chandler acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,270 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

