MAX Exchange Token 1-Day Volume Hits $50,995.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $888,542.64 and $50,995.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,978.32 or 0.99769199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00069052 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.46 or 0.00255126 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00154985 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00325083 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001423 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars.

