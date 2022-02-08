Maxeon Solar Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 29,962 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,970% compared to the typical volume of 976 put options.
Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,044. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.97.
Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The business had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.
About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
