Mdex Reaches Market Capitalization of $217.68 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Mdex has a total market cap of $217.68 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.86 or 0.07057296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00052580 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,393.21 or 0.99854322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,368,155 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

