Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,478,609,000 after acquiring an additional 339,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

