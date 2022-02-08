MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of MGIC Investment worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

