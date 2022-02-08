Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MCRO opened at GBX 396.50 ($5.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 406.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.72. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -0.97. Micro Focus International has a one year low of GBX 309.94 ($4.19) and a one year high of GBX 596.20 ($8.06).

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Greg Lock bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £1,044,000 ($1,411,764.71).

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

