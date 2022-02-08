Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 54.71%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.