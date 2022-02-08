Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

MIME has been the topic of several other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

