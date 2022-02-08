Mina (MINA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $42.45 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00006692 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $42.45 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00049453 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,057.15 or 0.07070671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,127.39 or 0.99746451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00054751 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 372,167,512 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

