Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UTRS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of Minerva Surgical stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17. Minerva Surgical has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerva Surgical will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Clapper purchased 25,000 shares of Minerva Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

