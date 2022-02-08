Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $38.83 million and approximately $378,108.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $34.55 or 0.00079107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.25 or 0.07072544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00052540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,599.32 or 0.99816562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.