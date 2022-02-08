Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.61

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 17359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after buying an additional 809,500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $17,137,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
