Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.61

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 17359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after buying an additional 809,500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $17,137,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

