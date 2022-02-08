MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Shares Acquired by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. MiX Telematics comprises approximately 1.1% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 241,260 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MIXT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 16,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,032. The stock has a market cap of $299.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79.
MiX Telematics Profile
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
