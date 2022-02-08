Mizuho Lowers Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $158.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $162.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

SPG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.18. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after buying an additional 186,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.