Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. Equities analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

