Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 103,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOLN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

