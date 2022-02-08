Molina Healthcare (MOH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $297.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.20. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $328.11.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.69.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.