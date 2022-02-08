MONK Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $6,320.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007058 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

