Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Cut to $470.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $470.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $524.20.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $396.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.13. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $3,471,603.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,746 shares of company stock worth $11,691,712. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

