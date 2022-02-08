Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 95 Price Target

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 95 price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SREN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 87 price objective on Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 96 price target on Swiss Re in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 price objective on Swiss Re in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.