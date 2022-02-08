Morgan Stanley Increases Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Price Target to GBX 4,600

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,400 ($59.50) to GBX 4,600 ($62.20) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renishaw from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Renishaw from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $4,695.00 price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Renishaw from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,127.67.

OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $65.00 on Friday. Renishaw has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

