M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Head-To-Head Review

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 30.44% 12.14% 1.25% Northern Trust 23.82% 14.16% 0.90%

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. M&T Bank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. M&T Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for M&T Bank and Northern Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 0 5 7 0 2.58 Northern Trust 1 6 7 0 2.43

M&T Bank presently has a consensus target price of $175.97, indicating a potential downside of 4.74%. Northern Trust has a consensus target price of $130.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Northern Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than M&T Bank.

Volatility & Risk

M&T Bank has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares M&T Bank and Northern Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.11 billion 3.89 $1.86 billion $13.80 13.39 Northern Trust $6.49 billion 4.01 $1.55 billion $7.13 17.59

M&T Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Northern Trust. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Northern Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. The Business Banking segment provides services to small businesses and professionals through the company’s branch network, business banking centers, and other delivery channels such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit products and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes credit and deposit services to its customers. The Discretionary Portfolio segment consists of investment and trading securities, residential mortgage loans and other assets, short-term and long-term borrowed funds, brokered certificates of deposit and interest rate swap agreements related thereto, and Cayman Islands branch deposits. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of residential mortgage loans and sells substan

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting, guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting, family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

