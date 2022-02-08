Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Hits $0.0088

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $614,745.48 and approximately $43,818.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00049487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.71 or 0.07069630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00052389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,888.84 or 0.99749193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00054620 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

