National Bank Financial Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$21.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

ARC Resources stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

