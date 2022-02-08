National Bank Financial Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.79.

HBM stock opened at C$9.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.56. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

