National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $44.78. 138,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,893. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,637,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after buying an additional 492,352 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $3,732,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in National Beverage by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 170,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 81,867 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in National Beverage by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 69,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in National Beverage by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

