National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Up to $210.83

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $210.83, but opened at $218.20. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $218.20, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $793.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.49.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $11.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 7.21%.
National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)
National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Western Life Group (NWLI)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.