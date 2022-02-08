National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Up to $210.83

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $210.83, but opened at $218.20. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $218.20, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $793.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.49.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $11.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in National Western Life Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in National Western Life Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in National Western Life Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in National Western Life Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

