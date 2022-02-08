Natixis Buys 54,166 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Natixis raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,166 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.07% of DaVita worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

