Natixis Increases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Natixis lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.